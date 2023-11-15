CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 161,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,509,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CF Industries by 40.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $453,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

