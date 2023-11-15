City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of City worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after buying an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of City by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of City by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

City Price Performance

Shares of CHCO opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. City’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

