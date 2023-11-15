Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 21,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Amazon.com by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 4,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 53,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

