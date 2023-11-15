Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Confluent by 53,625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337,082 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,648.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,527 shares of company stock worth $9,219,094. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

