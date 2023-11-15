Crescent Sterling Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

