Eley Financial Management Inc Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

AMZN stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

