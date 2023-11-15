Forsta AP Fonden Buys 32,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $293,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $128.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

