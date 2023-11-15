FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.40% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 331,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 171,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Shares of FAPR opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

