Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.90% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,167 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Global X Gold Explorers ETF alerts:

Global X Gold Explorers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.10.

About Global X Gold Explorers ETF

The Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks in the gold mining industry as an explorer or developer. GOEX was launched on Nov 3, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.