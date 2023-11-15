Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 125,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 176,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,680 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 21,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Shares of AMZN opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

