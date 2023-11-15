Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Hope Bancorp worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

