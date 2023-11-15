JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JCPI opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

