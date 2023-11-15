Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 8.9 %

KALU opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $975.81 million, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.