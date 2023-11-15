Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Karora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Karora Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$4.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$744.52 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.49 and a 12 month high of C$5.71.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$110.60 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.4502075 EPS for the current year.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

