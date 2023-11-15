Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Karora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.25 on Monday. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.52 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$110.60 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.4502075 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

