LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,497 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

