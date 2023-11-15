LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,946 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of HE opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HE. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.