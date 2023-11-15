LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $675.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.