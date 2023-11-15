LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of SJB stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

