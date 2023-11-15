LPL Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $20,355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE:JBT opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

