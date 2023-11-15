LPL Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Ameresco worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Trading Up 20.5 %

Ameresco stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,700 and sold 15,507 shares valued at $665,790. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

