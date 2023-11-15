LPL Financial LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.