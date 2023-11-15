LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 843,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.