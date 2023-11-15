LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,213 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.35% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

