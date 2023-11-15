LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,332 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

