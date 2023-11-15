LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.43% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $909,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAWZ opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

