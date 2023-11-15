LPL Financial LLC Sells 30,820 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $164,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SBI opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

