LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,635,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Post by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,527,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,131,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Post by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

