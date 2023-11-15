LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,779 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE SNV opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

