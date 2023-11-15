ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.41% of ModivCare worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Price Performance

MODV opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

In other ModivCare news, CEO L Heath Sampson bought 3,500 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 133,522 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,085,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,572,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,727,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO L Heath Sampson bought 3,500 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $120,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,784.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 577,730 shares of company stock worth $18,031,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

