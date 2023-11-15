New World Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New World Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average is $180.42. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,391 shares of company stock worth $77,370,046 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

