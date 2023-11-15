OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of OPENLANE worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter worth $513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.