PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,097,800 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

