REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $838.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

