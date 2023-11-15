Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Renasant worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 803.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $216,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.59%. Analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.