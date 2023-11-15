Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

