RFG Advisory LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.91.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

