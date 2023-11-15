Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,663,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Safety Insurance Group worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Dennis J. Langwell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.23. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.62%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.