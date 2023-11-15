Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 11.4 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Stories

