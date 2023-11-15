Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSEM opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

