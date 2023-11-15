Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,014 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

PFXF stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

