Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of FNDB stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $527.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $59.10.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
