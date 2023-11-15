Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,760,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,349,000 after purchasing an additional 606,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after buying an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE REZI opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

