Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

