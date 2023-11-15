Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $24.21.
About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
