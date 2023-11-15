Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.