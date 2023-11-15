Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,643,000.

GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

