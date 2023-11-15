Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 568,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after buying an additional 126,963 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,113 shares of company stock worth $6,287,907. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 11.9 %

NYSE SIG opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

