Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $57,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 202.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 165,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,314,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 830,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 749.4% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,239,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,645 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.8 %

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

