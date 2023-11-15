Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 764.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,169,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 1,918,240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 560,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 81,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

