Truist Financial Corp Has $161,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.39% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

